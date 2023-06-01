New Safe Haven Baby Box blessed at new Fishers fire station

FISHERS — The City of Fishers celebrated the opening of a new fire station on Wednesday.

Station 397 is located on 136th Street, near Southeastern Parkway. Officials also blessed a Safe Haven Baby Box installed at the station.

The city says the new station and baby box will allow them to better serve residents, including the smallest community members.

"We're going on 8 years that we've not had a deceased baby, and that's because we're educating and raising awareness through the box and through more legislation for the safe haven law," says Linda Znachko, Founder of He Knows Your Name ministry.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Box adds, “We are changing the narrative on abandonment here in Indiana because of the safe anonymous alternative we are providing for women in crisis. These mothers are trusting that we can help them and we stand prepared to help them whenever that may be. We are grateful for communities like Fishers coming together to protect the vulnerable in their community with a Baby Box.”

There are now nearly 100 Safe Haven Baby Boxes installed in Indiana alone.

In addition to the new baby box, Station 397 is equipped with an Advanced Life Support (ALS) transporting ambulance and an engine, and will be staffed with a minimum of five firefighters at all times. All firefighters are Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’s) or Paramedic certified.