Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

One dead after crash involving motorcycle, truck on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County

hamilton county crashh on US 31 rash Scene.jfif
Photo Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
One person was killed in a crash on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.
hamilton county crashh on US 31 rash Scene.jfif
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:41:14-04

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Bryan Melton said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31.

The office's crash team is still investigating the incident and expects to have the road reopened around 3 p.m.

Additional details, including the identity of the person who died, haven't been released at this time.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE