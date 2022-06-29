One dead after crash involving motorcycle, truck on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Bryan Melton said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31.

The office's crash team is still investigating the incident and expects to have the road reopened around 3 p.m.

Additional details, including the identity of the person who died, haven't been released at this time.