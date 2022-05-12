One dead, six injured after three-car crash on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and six others were taken to hospitals after a three-car crash early Thursday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the crash around 3:30 a.m. near East 42nd Street and Richelieu Road.

One person involved in the crash died and six others were taken to the hospital, according to an officer at the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released by the Marion County Coroner's Office at this time.

WRTV Photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.