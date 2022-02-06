One found dead in house fire on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead inside a house fire Saturday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith said crews were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of North Temple Avenue after a neighbor reported the fire.

Crews arrived and found one person inside who was dead, Reith said. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the person who was found dead hasn't been released.

The cause of the death and fire are still under investigation, Reith said.

The fire was contained in the front area of the house, Reith said.