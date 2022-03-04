Plainfield High School senior killed in crash was 'bright, shining light'

AVON — A Plainfield High School senior who was a "friend and leader" is being remembered after she died days after a crash this week in Avon.

Ashley Moore was killed Wednesday in the crash that also involved an Avon school bus, according to letter sent to parents from the school.

Moore's sister Jennifer, a sophomore at the high school, was injured in the crash, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the letter.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the letter read. "The death of a child is always a sad and troubling event and can often have a profound effect on the student's friends and classmates."

The school encouraged parents to talk with their children about how they feel and to watch their behaviors. Crisis counselors are available at the school.

Ashley Moore was a member of the Plainfield High School Red Pride Band. In a Facebook post, the band called her "a bright, shining light."

"She had big dreams, who was fire on the marimba and a friend and leader to her section," the post said. "She brought joy into the lives of her band family and was taken away too soon. Ashley will be greatly missed and never be forgotten."

An honor walk was held Friday afternoon for Moore at her hospital after doctors found organ donor matches, according to the Plainfield band.

Jason Robb, who works with Madison Scouts, a marching band program Ashley was a part of, said she was an "insanely bright spot" in the organization.

"Multiple days I was at rehearsal she would always approach me and share some new detail about the production that she loved completely unrelated to her own show. A color guard toss, brass moment, choreography detail," he wrote. "The world we live in can be so fragile, she left way sooner than she should have."

A Facebook post from the Town of Avon paid tribute to Moore and called her "a bright beacon of joy."

"Avon and Plainfield are two different towns, however we share a value of family, community, and pride," the post said. "We are grateful that the students on our bus were not injured, but our hearts break for the parents of Ashley. Too many times in life we can easily be distracted by the frustrations and insignificant issues thrown at us. Right now though, we put those aside."