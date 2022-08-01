Watch Now
Silver Alert canceled for Elkhart teen

Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 01, 2022
ELKHART — A Silver Alert declared Monday for a 15-year-old Elkhart boy has been canceled.

The boy, Antonio Mikell, had last been seen about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart, according to the alert.

Police haven't released additional information.

Anyone with more information was asked to call 911 or 574-533-4151.

