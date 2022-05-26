Silver Alert declared for missing woman last seen in Kokomo

KOKOMO — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman last seen Thursday morning in Kokomo.

Betty Stroup, 80, is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 118 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen around 4:%9 a.m. in Kokomo wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them, according to the alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105.