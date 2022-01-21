Watch
State police looking for missing La Porte woman last seen Jan. 6 in Tippecanoe County

Photo Provided/Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police is asking for the public's help finding Shari Diaz, 53, of La Porte, who was last seen in Tippecanoe County on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:38:53-05

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Indiana State Police investigators are asking for the public's help finding a missing La Porte woman last seen on Jan. 6 in Tippecanoe County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said investigators have been able to confirm Shari Diaz, 53, was last in Tippecanoe County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at the ISP Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.

Additional information hasn't been released.

