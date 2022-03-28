Watch
Woman dies after early morning house fire in Taylorsville

Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 10:28:15-04

TAYLORSVILLE — A 77-year-old woman is dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Taylorsville, according to the coroner's office.

Joyce Rodgers was killed when the ranch house caught fire around 3:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Charles Street, according to a press release from the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.

Firefighters from the German Township Volunteer Fire Department found heavy fire coming from half of the house and neighbors told them someone was trapped inside the bedroom where the fire was, according to a press release from the department.

Rodgers was found dead inside the house after they were able to get the fire under control, according to the release.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Batholomew County Fire Investigator and Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

