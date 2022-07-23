Watch Now
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle Saturday morning in Indianapolis

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jul 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed early Saturday morning after a hit and run crash on the northeast side, according to IMPD.

Officers responded to the 7700 block of Shadeland Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

Police say the male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

