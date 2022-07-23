Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle Saturday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed early Saturday morning after a hit and run crash on the northeast side, according to IMPD.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Shadeland Avenue around 5:45 a.m.
Police say the male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
TOP STORIES: Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Married Indianapolis couple among those killed in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting | Toddler killed in hit-and-run crash near Clearwater Village Shopping Center | Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting: First victim had a gun, no time to use it