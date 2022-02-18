Drivers call for changes to Allisonville Road after fatal crash in Fishers

FISHERS — Drivers in Fishers want changes made to Allisonville Road following a deadly crash there Wednesday.

Barbara Gilpin babysits in Fishers and she is very familiar with Allisonville road.

“I have a hard time right here at this corner because there is kinda a dip in this road down there and the cars get in that dip and you really can't see them until they are right up on you. I know I had to — several times — had to slam on my breaks and back up, so it really does need a light, Gilpin said.

The fatal crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Allisonville Road between 126th Street and Orchard Boulevard. Fishers police say the driver of a Jeep crossed the center line and hit the other two vehicles, killing one of the drivers.

Sarah Minges has lived in fishers for the last 13 years. She described the moments when she heard about Wednesday afternoon three-vehicle crash.

“It used to be two lanes and now it's four and so now there is more traffic, but it kinda seems like moving more but you constantly hear people slamming their brakes, and it's scary pulling out of here especially going southbound,” Minges said.

“So I heard four really loud bangs and it was like the loudest thing I’ve ever heard and I knew immediately something horrible had happened. So I called 911 and looked out on my deck and I could see a couple cars that were completely smashed,” Minges added.

Mingers says her home backs up to Allisonville Road. She feels like improvements need to be made so crashes like Wednesdays don’t happen again.

“I don’t know what could be done but I think with someone losing their life people could look at that and see if there are improvements that could be made,” Minges said.

The City of Fishers declined to answer whether it has received comments about safety concerns after the crash, saying it will not comment while the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Minges wants people to remember to drive safely.

“I would say slow down, stay off your phones and pay attention to the roads. Keeps your family safe and other peoples families safe,” she said.