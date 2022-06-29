INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced its plans for more automotive-themed programming at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.

Some of the programming includes seeing "celebrity cars," like the Batmobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Ghostbuster Ectomobile.

The new World of Speed exhibit will be located in the Harvest Pavilion and will be open daily.

Some of the features in the exhibit include:

