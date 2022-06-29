INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced its plans for more automotive-themed programming at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
Some of the programming includes seeing "celebrity cars," like the Batmobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and Ghostbuster Ectomobile.
The new World of Speed exhibit will be located in the Harvest Pavilion and will be open daily.
Some of the features in the exhibit include:
- A curated collection of classic and early-20th century cars with roots in Indiana
- SPEED: Science in Motion: Test your skills as a Formula One driver as you go through the paces to test your peripheral vision, reaction speed, coordination, concentration and heart rate under stress.
- Watch as a 1962 Ford Model T is built in just under 10 minutes.
- Experience traditions from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, like the tailgating, concerts, The Command and "Back Home Again in Indiana"
- A daily car exhibit will also be located along Main Street.
