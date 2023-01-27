Ascension to discontinue services at multiple locations in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — In a statement to WRTV on Friday, Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.

Read the full statement below:

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.

Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve."

WRTV's has requested a list of locations that are expected to be effected.

This story will be updated.