DNR asking for help after bald eagle shot in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are seeking the public’s help after responding to a complaint of a bald eagle being shot and killed in Dubois County.

The shooting took place on Feb. 25. According to police documents, the eagle is thought to have been feeding about 50 yards off of the roadway on County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East.

If you have any information on this incident, contact DNR Law Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538. A reward of $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest.