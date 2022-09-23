Holcomb directs flag flown at half-staff for Richmond Officer Seara Burton

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor slain Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.

The order lasts from sunrise to sunset Monday, Sept. 26, the day of her funeral.

A funeral procession will start at Richmond High School and go to Crown Hill Cemetery that day, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The route is as follows:



Richmond High School to Southwest G Street

East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street

North(Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40)

West (Left) onto North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street

West(Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street

South(Left) on Southwest 5th Street to US 40

West (Right) on US 40 to Illinois Street

North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street

West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, located at 50 North 5th Street in Richmond for the final 10-42 call.

The procession will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at 1st Street and West Main Street in Richmond.

Burton will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in the Heroes of Public Safety Section.

Visitation will take place Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building.

Burton died Sept.18, five weeks after she was shot while conducting a traffic stop. On August 10, Burton responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop near North 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

Burton stopped a man riding a moped and used her K-9 partner, Brev, to conduct an open-air sniff. Brev alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics.

While officers were talking with the suspect, the driver of the moped opened fire, striking Burton. She was critically injured in that shooting.

Burton was taken off life support Sept. 1 and had an honor walk at the hospital.

A short time later she was moved to a hospice facility in Richmond. Police have not released any details about what happened between the time she was taken off life support and moved to hospice, although they have given almost daily updates on social media about her condition.