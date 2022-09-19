Local officials react to passing on Richmond officer Seara Burton

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the news of Richmond officer Seara Burton’s passing on Sunday, many state officials and leaders are offering their condolences.

On August 10, Burton responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop near North 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

Burton stopped a man riding a moped and used her K-9 partner, Brev, to conduct an open-air sniff. Brev alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

While officers were talking with the suspect, the driver of the moped opened fire, striking Burton. She was critically injured in that shooting.

Burton was taken off life support Sept. 1 and had an honor walk at the hospital.

A short time later she was moved to a hospice facility in Richmond. Police have not released any details about what happened between the time she was taken off life support and moved to hospice, although they have given almost daily updates on social media about her condition.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve alongside Officer Seara Burton’s family, colleagues, loved ones and the Richmond community she so nobly served. Officer Burton dedicated four years and her life to the Richmond Police Department and lived the oath she took to serve and protect to the fullest.



Janet and I send our condolences to Officer Burton’s family and loved ones as they search for peace and strength from a power greater than all we can muster.” Governor Eric Holcomb

“Seara has been in my thoughts and prayers since the shooting more than a month ago. Hearing the news this morning of her passing, my heart goes out to her family, friends, and fellow Richmond police officers who she served alongside. Seara dedicated her life to keeping others safe, and I want to extend my condolences to all who are mourning this loss." Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch

“I offer my deepest condolences to Officer Burton’s loved ones and the Richmond Police Department. We are forever grateful for her service.” Senator Todd Young

"It is with profound sadness that Denise and I stand together with Hoosiers across Indiana in offering our deepest condolences to Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton’s loved ones and fellow officers. There are very few words to describe the bravery and courage it takes to serve in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer. A dedicated police officer, Officer Burton answered the call to protect the community she loved – and never wavered in that commitment, even in the face of danger. This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder of the great sacrifice, often ultimate, our fearless heroes in Blue make on our behalf. I ask you keep Officer Burton, her friends and family, and the Richmond Police Department in your prayers as they grieve during this difficult time.” Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06)