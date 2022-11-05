New Indiana program hopes to empower, support youth

INDIANAPOLIS — As conversations around youth mental health continue, The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is launching a new program to try to encourage and support Hoosier youth.

The goal of Believe in You is to provide resources focusing on specific topics and behaviors that have been identified as risk areas for alcohol and substance misuse, such as developing mental strength, positive thinking, coping techniques and self-control.

Those who sign up for the campaign will get weekly texts that provide a mix of verbal and written support, education, polls, questions and links to a video portal.

Those in the program can also have a sponsor.

At the end of each four week challenge period, participants wo meet with their sponsor to discuss the program’s messaging and takeaways could get a $10 gift card for their participation.

Youth who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can call 988 for immediate support.

