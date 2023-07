NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year old female.

Megan Rose Gunter, 16, of Nappanee, was last seen on Thursday, July 27 at 5:05 p.m. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and 268 pounds. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Megan Gunter, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.