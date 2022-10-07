Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana.

According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24.

Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact just about everything when it comes to the environment, including plant pigments.

Here are some of the best places to see the changing colors.

Indianapolis:

The Monon Trail runs more than 25 miles and is perfect for walking or biking. For a full map and list of places where you can rent a bike, click here.

White River State Park is connected to several Indianapolis attractions as well as The Indianapolis Zoo White River Gardens.

Other great options to see leaves change color in Indy are Marott Park, Holliday Park, Eagle Creek Greenway, Pleasant Run Trail and Crown Hill Cemetery.

Around the state:

Indiana has 28 state parks, 14 forests, multiple nature preserves and other outdoor areas to explore. A full list of locations is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

VIEW: DNR interactive map

Visit Indiana has a list of the winners of the Best Fall Foliage spots.

Purdue's Department of Forestry and Natural Resources explains in detail why leaves change colors here.