Families across Indianapolis seek justice for lost loved ones

INDIANAPOLIS — Two different families are faced with putting together the pieces of what happened to their loved ones

“I just want to let that person know you took something from my cousins that they ain’t never going to be able to get over,” Tierra Johnson, a relative of Aaron Jackson Jr. said.

“He was my best friend and I’m extremely hurt,” Arianna Mathis, Jose Mathis’ daughter said.

Mathis' and Jackson Jr.'s deaths are two separate homicide cases that happened this year that remain unsolved. Metro Police say that the body of 44-year-old Jose Mathis was found on Monday outside a former IPS building on the cities northeast side.

“I really don’t know how to feel, I just wish it would come to an end,” Mathis said.

Metro police say that 35-year-old Aaron Jackson Jr. was found dead in his car across the street from the gas station at East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive Tuesday morning.

Since 2020 there have been approximately 590 homicides in Indianapolis with approximately 350 of those remain unsolved.

“Whoever you are, you just need to come forward and turn yourself in," Johnson said. "Because anybody who knows Aaron knows he didn’t bother nobody."

Marcus Schrader is the president of the Workforce Chaplain. In the past, he said he has worked with families who have lost loved ones to homicides.

“I think that spiritual aspect of prayer and God in our lives, I think that's really what’s needed,” Schrader said. "Take it at your pace, take your time, but get the help you need. Be willing to have someone come alongside and help you."