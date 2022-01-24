Here are reminders and resources as 2022 tax filing season begins

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax filing season began Monday, two weeks earlier than usual.

Financial advisor John Amataulli discussed the three tips he has to make your tax season easier this year.

We already know the Internal Revenue Service is predicting processing delays. Amataulli said the quickest way to get your refund is to file electronically and choose direct deposit.

He also said to take your time when filing because mistakes could result in a delay in getting your refund.

Another important thing to note is unemployment benefits will be taxed this year.

People who took advantage of the child tax credit in 2021 should pay extra attention.

If you took the monthly payments from June-December, you have already received half of the credit.

The IRS will send a letter in the next month with a statement on how much you have received so far.

United Way's free tax preparation program begins

The United Way of Central Indiana will hold its Indy Free Tax Prep program through May 3 in Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.

The program is available for households with an income of $66,000 or less last year.

People find a list of locations and instructions for signing up here. Online filing assistance will also be available here until the end of May.

The program helped nearly 4,000 households get about $5 million in federal refunds last year, according to the United Way of Central Indiana.