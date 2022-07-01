Watch Now
Indianapolis nonprofit working to survive amid uptick in free giveaways

Dotted Line Divas gives away personal care and hygiene products for free
WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall shows us how Indianapolis-based Dotted Line Divas is couponing for a cause.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 01, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS— Pretty much everything is impacted by inflation including Indianapolis-based organization, Dotted Line Divas, coupons for a cause.

The organization gives away personal care and hygiene products to anyone in Indiana who needs them.

"Giving back and being able to help is rewarding but it's filling a need that most people don't think about," Christina Huffines, the founder of the organization said. "All those things that we need every day and people don't think about those."

The non-profit doesn't have a large budget so they use coupons to help stock up at a lower cost.

With the higher price of things in the store, their coupons aren't cutting the cost as much as they used to.

"It has made things a lot harder. We have to get creative," Huffines said. "I was a family in need and so I was trying to figure out a way to save money for my family so I started couponing."

They are cutting back where they can, offsetting the higher cost at checkout by saving on other purchases.

"We have to look outside of other deals and discounts because the retail prices of things are higher," Huffines said. "Each week it's about looking at the sale ads and seeing who has what on sale that week. Stock up on those items."

For example, doing things like using fuel points to discount the price of gas.

Huffines created the organization after struggling herself.

She started to coupon to save herself money, then became obsessed.

It snowballed into Dotted Line Divas.

Regardless of the price increase at the store, Huffines said it's worth it to give back to people who need it the most.

Her advice is to go to several stores to find the best deal and to download apps to the stores you shop.

She also said there are coupon apps and Facebook groups that help teach you how to coupon.

The Dotted Line Divas also has a back-to-school bash coming up on July 16. They will be handing out school supplies and free haircuts. There will also be a place for parents to apply for jobs.

For more on the organization, click here.

