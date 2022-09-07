Indy man patrols streets during rush hour, urges drivers to slow down

INDIANAPOLIS — Allen Bailey lives near E. 36th Street & Lasalle Street. Since construction began on 38th street, he says people have turned his neighborhood roads into major thoroughfares.

"They come speeding through here so fast. Many of them don't even stop at the stop signs. It's really dangerous," Bailey said. He believes it has become an even more urgent issue because school is back in session.

RELATED: Data shows more fatal hit and runs taking place in Indianapolis

"I got concerned. I don't have any kids but I use the scripture that says it takes a village to raise one child," Bailey said. "I see the concern of my village, my community, so I have to step in."

For the past three weeks, Bailey has stood at the bus stops closest to his home in a safety vest. Cars whiz by him as he waves with a smile or gestures for them to slow down.

Some of the drivers listen and yell appreciation for what he's doing. Others, however, dismiss it and rev their engines louder than necessary to accelerate away from a stop sign.

"I know the parents are thankful that someone, besides them, is looking out for their kids," Bailey said.

RELATED: Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis

Over the last year, WRTV has reported on several deadly crashes where children have been hit at or near their bus stops. Whether it's carelessness, being distracted or a disregard for the rules of the road, they all ended with the death of a child. Bailey is hoping to prevent that from happening in his community.

RELATED: 'He's a runner' Grieving mom believes man charged in daughter's bus stop death will flee if bonded

"If I can slow the traffic down for the kids in my community, this is my job from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m," Bailey said.

What Bailey is doing does come with risks.

"I've been threatened about six times, people talking about I'm going to shoot you or move your "A" out of the way," Bailey said. "All because I took one second or minute out of their day to get them to slow down."

Bailey believes those risks are worth it if he can make drivers aware of how important it is to drive carefully in his neighborhood

"When we make a decision to do something, there is a ripple effect and if you don't do it the right way, you will cause harm or effect to some other life unnecessarily," Bailey said.