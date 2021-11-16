Organization seeks shoe donations for Afghan refugees in Indiana

RUSHVILLE — A local organization hopes to provide footwear to Indiana’s newest arrivals. Now, they need the public’s help to make it happen.

Many of the Afghan refugees who came to Indiana in September arrived with only sandals or similar light-weight shoes on their feet. As we move into the colder months, they will obviously need something to wear.

The nonprofit group Changing Footprints out of Rushville distributes shoes to people in need in Indiana and around the world.

Maureen Leisure, the group’s co-founder, said the group is getting ready to provide more.

"With the change in weather, we've provided plenty of sandals and water shoes. Now, they are they needing boots and warmer shoes,” Leisure said.

Information about how to donate shoes can be found on Changing Footprints' website.

Leisure received the distinguished Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good in February 2018. She and her fellow team members were recognized for distributing shoes to those in need since 2005.

“Have hope in the goodness of humanity that there are people out there who want to help,” Leisure said about providing shoes for Afghan refugees. “Who want them to have a better life and devote their time and energy to helping these people get back on their feet."

Each January, Changing Footprints holds a trivia night in Rushville to raise funds for its operation.

