Perry Township school honors memory of Kyson Beatty, boy killed in hit-and-run crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Those who knew Kyson Beatty remember he brought joy to so many.

It has been a little more than four months since the 11-year-old died after being hit by a tow truck — and Kyson's school, Perry Meridian Sixth Grade Academy — is still carrying on his legacy.

The school has created a memorial for the boy in its library called "Kyson's FriEND Zone." and an online book drive in his honor. The drive will help the school buy emotional support books and provide self-confidence-building resources — something Kyson was big on.

Kyson was killed Dec. 11 last year by a hit-and-run driver near the intersection of South Tibbs Avenue and Wicker Road.

"When this tragedy happened it was very evident the impact he had. All of the kids in the building literally and metaphorically looked up to him for a lot of different reasons. He was a leader in the building," said Assistant Principal Andrew Repay.

The school says it's going to continue his legacy of protecting his peers from bullies, and to stand up for the underdogs.

"Kyson was such a big guy on not only making friends, but also sticking up for any kids he felt like was in a bad situation," said Repay.

Kyson always made it a point to make others smile, those who knew him said.

"Goofy, very goofy, very funny. He would make a joke or make people laugh in any situation. That was just kind of the kid that he was," said Amanda Tarter, Kyson's mom.

If you would like to donate to book drive, click here.