The family of peacemaker John "JB" Barnett seeks answers following his death

INDIANAPOLIS — A balloon release and prayer vigil were held Monday evening for a man Indianapolis peacekeeper John "JB" Barnett Sr.

"God, I ask that you touch and bless every one of his children, God. To continue to let his legacy, life, and name ring throughout this city for eternity, God,” Antonio Patton said in prayer.

"I just want to find justice for my daddy. He was a good man and did not deserve this," Anyae Barnett, JB’s daughter said.

On Saturday, June 25, around 10 p.m., Barnett was shot and killed at the Phillips 66 gas station on North Keystone Avenue.

"I come by here every day, and it's tough to look over there now to think that was the final resting place for him," Inga Spells said.

A month later and his family is still left with many unanswered questions.

"Keep his name alive. We don't have any answers to what happened," Deborah Black-Ford, JB's mother said. "And we just want to keep it out there that we need help, we need tips, we need somebody to come forward."

"We don't want this to be another statistic in some official record book that says this is another incident of crime happening in a particular part of the city," Alford Ford, JB's stepfather said. "JB was much more than that."

Barnett was a peacekeeper for the City of Indianapolis, helping teens through the city's safe summer program at Riverside Park. He devoted his life to making a difference in the community for many generations to come.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Larry Craciunoiu. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.

Barnett’s mother is raising money to hire a private investigator to assist in the case.