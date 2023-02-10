Watch Now
Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts

Darron Cummings/AP
Center Grove's Jack Kellams (9) is pushed out-of-bounds by Carmel's Jacob Abrams (28) during the first half of the IHSAA Class 6A state championship football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 21:14:59-05

GREENWOOD/HAMILTON COUNTY — The principal of Center Grove High School says the district's athletic director was told that Carmel High School "desires to cancel their contracts with CGHS in all sports."

"This sudden request came as a shock, given the collaboration we have enjoyed over the last 25 years. We have reached out to Carmel to request a meeting to address any concerns they have regarding the future of our relationship," principal Jeffry M. Henderson said in a message to families Thursday.

Both athletic programs do not have affiliation after the Hoosier Crossroads Conference decided to not accept them as new members. They were removed from the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference in 2021.

WRTV has reached out to the Carmel superintendent and both athletic directors and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

