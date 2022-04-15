ESPN: Colts sign CB Stephon Gilmore to 2-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are making more moves, this time signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, according to ESPN.
The five-time Pro-Bowler's deal is worth $23 million sources tell ESPN.
Gilmore joins the list of new Colts signees including quarterback Matt Ryan and safeties Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod.
Along with new players for the upcoming season, the Colts also added several additions to their coaching staff last month including former Colts Reggie Wayne and Cato June.
The new coaching additions announced in early March were:
- John Fox: Senior defensive assistant
- Brian Bratton: Offensive quality control coach
- Ron Milus: Defensive backs coach
- Mike Mitchell: Assistant defensive backs coach
- Nate Ollie: Defensive line coach
- Richard Smith: Linebackers coach
- Tyler Boyles: Offensive quality control coach and assistant to the head coach
- Parks Frazier: Pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach
- Matt Raich: Assistant defensive line coach
