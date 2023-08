INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are offering fans a chance to get their hands on tickets for a discounted price for the next 40 hours.

Beginning this morning, Tuesday, August 1 at 8 a.m., fans may purchase $40 tickets to 2023 home games for selected seats, while available.

Colts fans can purchase the $40 tickets at Colts.com/singlegame before Wednesday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

