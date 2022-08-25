Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts News, Scores & Schedules | WRTV Indiana

Actions

Indianapolis Colts sign free agent punter Matt Haack

Jets Bills Football
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack, left, attempts to punt while being tackled by New York Jets' Justin Hardee during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Jets Bills Football
Posted at 9:44 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 09:44:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent punter Matt Haack and waived kicker Jake Verity, the team announced Thursday morning.

Haack previously played with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. He has played in 81 career games and totaled 359 punts for 15,954 yards, according to the Colts.

The Colts also waived Jake Verity, a punter who signed a contract with the Colts in February.

The news comes after starting punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles tendon. This season was his sixth season with the Colts.

PREVIOUS | Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez tears Achilles during Tuesday practice

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!