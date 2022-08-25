Indianapolis Colts sign free agent punter Matt Haack

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent punter Matt Haack and waived kicker Jake Verity, the team announced Thursday morning.
Haack previously played with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. He has played in 81 career games and totaled 359 punts for 15,954 yards, according to the Colts.
The Colts also waived Jake Verity, a punter who signed a contract with the Colts in February.
The news comes after starting punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles tendon. This season was his sixth season with the Colts.
