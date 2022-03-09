Dierks Bentley to headline Indy 500 Legends Day concert at TCU Amphitheater

INDIANAPOLIS — The Firestone Legends Day Concert will move from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on May 28 with country music star Dierks Bentley set to headline.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement that moving the concert downtown will allow time to prepare the track to host 300,000 fans the next day.

“Hosting the Firestone Legends Day Concert downtown will further integrate our city into the weekend and make for a great Saturday evening under the lights of downtown in a fantastic, newly renovated venue,” Boles said.

Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael will open the show with individual performances at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. The first 500 fans to purchase a lawn ticket will pay $25. Other ticket prices were not announced.

General admission tickets for Legends Day, which do not include concert admission, start at $10. IMS gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 is set for May 29. Legends Day, Carb Day and the Snake Pit will all return in 2022 after they were canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.