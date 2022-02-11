Snake Pit returns to 2022 Indianapolis 500, but coolers won't

INDIANAPOLIS — The Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500 is returning this year but there will be some changes.

Tickets are on-sale now for the 2022 Snake Pit at the Indy 500. The general admission package, which includes a race day general admission ticket and Snake Pit wristband start at $85.

This year, only one empty or sealed water container, up to 1 liter in size, will be allowed inside the Snake Pit gates, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website. All Snake Pit ticket holders must be at least 18 years old and IDs will be checked to enter the concert area.

You can purchase tickets and wristbands online.

The artist lineup hasn't been announced yet.

This is the first year since 2019 the Snake Pit will be included in the Indianapolis 500 activities. It was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.