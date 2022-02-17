DJ Martin Garrix to headline 2022 Indy 500 Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS — DJ and producer Martin Garrix will headline the 2022 Snake Pit concert lineup during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Galantis, deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw will also perform May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Anticipation is even higher for this year’s show after a two-year pause due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to welcome this incredible, star-studded lineup and their fans back home again to the Speedway for a day filled with fun and epic memories,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement.

RELATED | Snake Pit returns to 2022 Indianapolis 500, but coolers won't

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $45 and $150. Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and have a ticket to the Indy 500.

Packages that include general admission tickets to the race are also available starting at $85.