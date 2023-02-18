Helio Castroneves unveils bronze brick at IMS

SPEEDWAY — Friday marks 100 days until the 107th Indianapolis 500 and it also was a historic day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Helio Castroneves' bronze brick was unveiled at the start/finish line to recognize his four Indy 500 wins.

Castroneves' bricks joins the bricks of the other four time winners: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

"We're talking about the home of the gods of racing and I have my name right here with them. I'm speechless, to be honest," Castroneves told WRTV. "People don't realize how incredible [it is] to be part of history. I can't thank enough the fans especially. I always say this place is magical because of them."

Here are the dates you need to know for the Month of May. May 28 is race day.

