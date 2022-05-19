Jordan Fisher to perform National Anthem before 2022 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will perform the National Anthem at the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement on Thursday.

Fisher has performed in "Dear Evan Hansen," "Rent Live," "Grease Live!," To All the Boys I've Loved Before," "Work It" and "The Flash."

He also joined the cast of the musical "Hamilton" and won a season of Dancing with the Stars."

“The national anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and Jordan is ready to welcome fans back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a memorable and emotional performance at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.