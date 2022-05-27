Pair of Carb Day crashes highlight final practice

SPEEDWAY — In preparation for the 106th Indy 500 on Sunday, drivers and teams had one last chance to tune their cars with a practice session on Carb Day.

The session was highlighted by a pair of crashes.

IndyCar veteran Colton Herta flipped his car after making contact with the wall. It required AMR Safety crew members to flip the car back over for Herta to climb out.

He was uninjured in the crash but will require extensive work to his car before the green flag waves.

Rookie David Malukas was also uninjured when he crashed during the practice session.

Malukas and fellow driver Santino Ferucci made contact entering turn one of the oval and Malukas lost control.

2013 Indy 500 Champion Tony Kanaan posted the fastest lap of the day.