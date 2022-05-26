Indy 500 race day schedule; start time and more

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 300,000 people are expected at Sunday’s 106th Indianapolis 500.

The Indy 500 comes with more than just 200 laps of exhilarating action from 33 of the world’s best racers. Fans also file in to witness the traditions and ceremonies honoring fallen military and the state of Indiana.

While the Indy 500 race will last roughly three hours, the action begins bright and early with the gates opening to the facility with the sounding of a cannon at 6 a.m.

RELATED | Parking information for the Indy 500

Official traditions begin at 9 a.m. with the Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks. Cars will also be brought to pit lane at this time for final touches from crew members and the viewing pleasure of fans along the front straight.

At 10:30 a.m. cars will be moved to the front stretch as anticipation builds and fans find their way to their seats after potential traffic delays getting into Speedway.

Driver introductions begin at 11:47 a.m., giving fans the chance to get loud in support of their favorite driver(s).

At 12:18 p.m. goosebumps will ensue as the invocation, playing of Taps, singing of National Anthem and America the Beautiful commence.

Then at 12:35 p.m. in unison, the crowd will roar the words to “Back Home Again in Indiana” along with Jim Cornelison.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 12:45 p.m. in the hands of honorary starter Miles Teller.