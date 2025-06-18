Live updates: Severe weather approaching Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A severe weather alert has been issued, set to take effect this afternoon.

Central Indiana is experiencing an enhanced risk level of 3 out of 5, indicating a serious potential for severe weather conditions. WRTV Meteorologists warn that afternoon storms may reach severe limits, with damaging winds being the primary concern.

In addition to the threat of high winds, residents should be prepared for localized heavy rain, which could lead to flooding in certain areas. Furthermore, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as the storms develop.

The time frame for severe weather this afternoon will be from 2 to 10 p.m. tonight.

1 p.m.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our area until 8 P.M. A "watch" means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, so it's important to have a way to get alerts this afternoon and evening and to know your severe weather action plan. If a warning is issued, it is time to put your plan into action.

10 a.m.

As severe weather approaches Central Indiana, thousands of residents are facing power outages. According to the AES outage map, nearly 3,000 homes on the south side of Indianapolis are currently without electricity, while Duke Energy has over 600 without power, also on the south side.

