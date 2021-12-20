Rachael Wilkerson joined the WRTV family in September of 2021.

She spent her time between her parents growing up in Michigan City, Indiana, and New Hope, Alabama.

Rachael comes from NBC 15 in Mobile, AL where she worked as an investigative journalist and fill-in anchor.

She covered the busiest hurricane season to date along the Gulf Coast, NAS Pensacola mass shooting, uncovered corruption among city leaders and got an exclusive interview and apology from a suspect’s father accused of killing a police officer the night of the shooting. Her station went on to win Best Newscast for that night by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

Her investigations have led to numerous arrests. She also got results for several members in the community by getting loved ones moved from a cemetery that was never deemed legal, numerous lights installed in dark communities, traffic lights and stop signs added to busy streets, and bills paid.

Her most recent investigation shined a light on the warning signs and stories that didn’t add up the day an 8-year-old with special needs died. On her last day in Mobile, his mother was arrested and charged with negligence in his death.

Rachael was humbled to be recognized by the Alabama Broadcasters Association as the Best Investigative Journalist in 2021 and Best Reporter in 2020. She was also part of the team that won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Overall Excellence” in news coverage.

“I’m excited to join the team and to come back to my home state,” Rachael shared. “I look forward to serving this community!”

Rachael has also worked in production and sports in Huntsville, Alabama. She says she’ll always keep her former communities in her heart.

She believes everyone has a story to tell and she’s here to make a difference in Indianapolis.

For story ideas email her at Rachael.Wilkerson@WRTV.com

