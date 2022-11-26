Watch Now
There's a new light show to see after dashing through Castleton Square Mall

Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... but do you recall Dasher's Light Show?

The new, drive-thru Christmas light display is set up in the Castleton Square Mall parking lot east of AMC Theatres, on the southeast corner of the mall.

Families can connect their vehicle radio to a dedicated radio station and watch the roughly one million lights and displays dance and blink in sync with holiday music. There are six lighted tunnels, digital characters and more.

Dasher’s Lightshow is open daily from 5:30-10:30 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Tickets start at $29.95 per vehicle with capacity based on the number of seatbelts available and state law. Tickets are only available online in 30 minute time slots.

