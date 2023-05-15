'Yay its May' Speedway boutique goes black and white for race fans

SPEEDWAY— As we gear up for the greatest spectacle in racing, business owners in Speedway are eager to meet you.

Marie Hall owns Three Sisters and a Trunk and she said she’s got everything you need to get ready for race day.

“I just started my 10th year,” Hall said.

Hall’s boutique is tucked in the middle of Main Street in Speedway.

“Everyone says my prices are very reasonable,” Hall said.

Inside, all you will find is black and white, the spirit of the Indy 500 is everywhere.

Shea Goodpaster Everything in her store is black and white, "because this is Speedway Indiana"

Hall has created a one stop shop for race fans, where everything is black and white.

“I'm black and white because I'm in Speedway Indiana where everything happens racing,” Hall said.

She made the switch to all black and white about four years ago.

Whether its clothes, accessories or decorations, Hall’s little boutique can get you ready for race day.

But it doesn’t stop at what to wear, she’s also got race day memorabilia and one-of-a-kind decorations.

Shea Goodaster Hall has these one-of-a-kind, hand painted, cars shipped from New Jersey.

Shea Goodpaster The artist, Stu, makes these cars and birdhouses by hand. Hall said she can't keep them in stock.

“Everybody comes in looking for something to wear to the suits or to Carb Day or what am I gonna wear a race day they're all in a good mood,” Hall said.

She’s open from 10-6 Monday through Saturday.

