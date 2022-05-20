COVID-19 booster shot available now for Hoosiers children ages 5-11

INDIANAPOLIS — Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the booster shot this week.
The Indiana Department of Health told vaccine providers they can start administering the booster dose to children in the age group at least five months after their last dose.
To schedule an appointment to get the booster dose or find a vaccination site, you can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
