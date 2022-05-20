Watch
COVID-19 booster shot available now for Hoosiers children ages 5-11

AP
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 10:06:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the booster shot this week.

The Indiana Department of Health told vaccine providers they can start administering the booster dose to children in the age group at least five months after their last dose.

To schedule an appointment to get the booster dose or find a vaccination site, you can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

