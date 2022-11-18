Judge overseeing Delphi case requests Richard Allen be present for Tuesday hearing

DELPHI — A special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, has requested that he be present during a hearing next week.

Allen is scheduled to appear in Carroll Circuit Court 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will be his second court appearance following an initial hearing last month.

He will be represented by court-appointed attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Joseph Baldwin.

Allen had previously requested that the court provide him with a public defender, claiming his financial circumstances did not allow him to hire private counsel.

Allen's letter to the court states that Allen indicated at an Oct. 28 initial hearing that he would hire private counsel. It adds, "However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone."

Allen is scheduled to go on trial starting March 20, 2023.