Richard Allen's defense attorney's file motion to throw out ballistics evidence

DELPHI — Just ahead of Thursday's hearing, defense attorney's representing Richard Allen have filed a motion to throw out evidence relating to bullets.

Allen is charged with murder in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017. The two were found dead near the Monon High Bridge in February 2017.

Attorneys Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, representing Allen filed a "motion to limine regarding ballistics". This is a motion requesting ballistics evidence be thrown out from the trial.

While the motion is sealed from public viewing, knowing the motion is related to ballistics raising questions due to the previously released probable cause affidavit that lead to Allen's arrest.

According to that probable cause affidavit, a .40 caliber unspent round was found at the crime scene between the bodies of Abby and Libby.

That bullet was found to come from a gun belonging to Allen.

READ MORE | Richard Allen's former employer, former prison housing facility subpoenaed is Delphi case

Upon their review of the probable cause affidavit, Allen's attorneys referred to the evidence of the bullet as "flimsy". Shortly after their statement, a gag order was put in place by Judge Fran Gull.

Allen is due in court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.