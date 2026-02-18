Beech Grove Schools plans 'Blue-Out' to honor fallen officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE— Beech Grove City Schools will hold a districtwide "Blue-Out" on Thursday to honor fallen police officer Brian Elliott, a graduate of Beech Grove High School who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The school district is asking all students, staff members and families to wear blue as "a visible sign of unity, gratitude, and remembrance" in support of the Beech Grove Police Department.

"Officer Elliott was one of our own. A Hornet who grew up in our classrooms, walked our hallways, and chose a life of service to protect the very community that helped raise him," the school district said in a message to families and staff.

"His courage, commitment, and sacrifice remind us that Beech Grove is not just a city — it is a family."

WRTV

Elliott, 33, was shot and killed Monday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance calL. Court documents show Elliott and another officer were trying to help a woman who was being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend when the suspect opened fire through the apartment door.

The second officer was shot in the leg but has since been released from the hospital. The suspect, 47-year-old Kenneth Terrell Johnson, was arrested later that night and is in custody.

Elliott had served with the Beech Grove Police Department since April 2024 after spending four years with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The school district acknowledged that "wearing a color can never measure the magnitude of his sacrifice, but together it becomes a powerful reminder of a community united in gratitude and remembrance."

The Blue-Out is scheduled for Thursday, February 19.

The City of Beech Grove is also inviting the community to gather for a candlelit vigil to honor Elliott's life and service on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Beech Grove Police Station.

RELATED | Beech Grove officer killed remembered as 'one of our own' | 'The ultimate sacrifice': What we know about fallen Beech Grove Officer Elliott | Central IN Police Foundation launch fundraiser for family of Officer Elliott | Police organizations mobilize after Beech Grove officer killed | Indiana law enforcement share support following death of Beech Grove officer