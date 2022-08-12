Autopsy report released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter

GREENWOOD — On Friday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Officer released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter.

The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was eight gunshot wounds.

Sapirman was shot by an armed civilian, Eli Dicken, when he walked out of the bathroom of the food court at Greenwood Park Mall in July.

The toxicology report showed signs of Cotinine. Cotinine is an alkaloid found in tobacco and is also the predominant metabolite of nicotine.

Traces of caffeine were also found in Sapriman’s system, according to the coroner.

No illegal or prescription drugs were detected. There were also no traces of alcohol.

The release of autopsy results comes one day after the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Indianapolis announced they were unable to recover information from Sapirman’s laptop due to damage done to it.

The FBI spokesperson acknowledged they are still trying to get information from his cell phone.

Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30 were all killed in the shooting.