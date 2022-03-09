FOP president raises concerns over IMPD officer shooting suspect's ability to post low bond

INDIANAPOLIS — The president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police says he questions the Marion County Prosecutor's charging decisions against the man accused of shooting an IMPD officer in Fountain Square late last month.

FOP President Rick Snyder’s question to the prosecutor: why 31-year-old Mylik Hill was able to bond out when he was on probation for a previous violent crime.

As the prosecutor, chief of police and several officers walked out of the conference Tuesday announcing charges in the shooting, Snyder asked, "Why didn't you move to revoke the bond when you filed charges?"

Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, among other charges in the Feb. 27 shooting that seriously injured IMPD Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hill was charged on Jan. 31 with stealing electronics from a Walmart and fleeing from police in a vehicle.

He was arrested and apprehended by police the same day and later charged with theft and resisting law enforcement. He was also on probation for a prior robbery and felony firearm possession and was later able to bond out for $500.

"We just have this basic question,” said Snyder. “By releasing this suspect on a low $500 cash bond knowing he was on parole on conditional release and the prior criminal history, how did that serve the safety of the public?"

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears did not answer Snyder’s questions directly but said sometimes these situations are a matter of timing.

"By the time we filed the case, that particular individual was released and the only thing we (could) do at that particular point in time is request a warrant — and there was parole warrant active at the time this incident occurred," said Prosecutor Mears.

Snyder says the FOP is still looking for is answers.

Meanwhile, IMPD Chief Randall Taylor says at least now the suspect is off the streets.

The prosecutor said a conviction on the attempted murder charge could land Hill in prison for up to 40 years. There is no timeline on when his first appearance in court could be, as he is still in the hospital recovering from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Mangan suffered injuries to his throat in the shooting. It's not known if he'll be able to breathe, speak, or swallow normally again.

For now, Taylor continues to ask for the community’s support as Mangan recovers. Anyone who would like to send a get-well note should address it to IMPD’s Southeast District at 1150 Shelby St.