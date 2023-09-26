Girlfriend charged with helping mistakenly released murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The girlfriend of a murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail has been charged with helping him evade arrest.

Marion County prosecutors charged Desiree Oliver with assisting a criminal after they say she helped Kevin Mason after he was mistakenly released from the Marion County Community Justice Campus.

Kevin Mason, 29, was arrested in Indianapolis Sept. 11 on a Minnesota warrant for murder. A Marion County Sheriff's Office clerk released Mason from the Adult Detention Center on Sept. 13.

Two clerks were fired over the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Oliver picked Mason up after his release and drove him to Walmart to purchase underwear, a travel kit and slippers, the sheriff's office said during a Sept. 19 news conference.

Police said Oliver, 29, helped Mason hide; authorities now think Mason left town. The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for him.

Oliver was arrested on Sept. 20 and released on Sept. 22, records show. An initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Marion Superior Court.

If convicted of assisting a criminal, she could face a sentence of one to six years in prison.

Mason is wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021 and a parole violation and firearm possession.

Mason is 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a cross tattoo under his right eye and a chest tattoo that reads "SUB."

Anyone with information, including additional details and tips, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

