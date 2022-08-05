Watch Now
Man convicted of killing Indiana mom, three young kids sentenced to life without parole

Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 05, 2022
FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of murdering a mom and her three young children.

Cohen Hancz-Barron was convicted in May of killing 26-year-old Sarah Zent, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent and 2-year-old Aubree Zent in June 2021.

A coroner found that all four had died of stab wounds.

ABC affiliate WPTA reports that during the hearing, the judge said "I can recall no other circumstance that has been as horrific as this crime."

