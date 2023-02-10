Watch Now
Man pleads guilty after 2021 Ben Davis football stadium shooting

Photo provided/Eldon Wheeler WRTV
Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has pled guilty to two charges after a shooting outside of the Ben Davis Stadium during a football game in 2021.

A former Ben Davis student and football player was wounded.

David Tillman and a boy who was 14-years-old at the time were arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities allege Tillman gave a gun to the 14-year-old, who was seen running with a group of people after the gunshots were fired.

Online court records show Tillman pleaded guilty to battery by means of a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license or within 500 feet of a school.

Tillman was sentenced to 3 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and was ordered to have firearms and ammunition destroyed.

